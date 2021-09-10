When Will SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse SomnoMed Limited's (ASX:SOM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. SomnoMed Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells devices for the oral treatment of sleep related disorders in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific region. On 30 June 2021, the AU$186m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$1.1m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which SomnoMed will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

SomnoMed is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Australian Medical Equipment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$3.1m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 77% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of SomnoMed's upcoming projects, however, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 7.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

