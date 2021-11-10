‘My Son Has 76 Bullet Holes to His Body’: Georgia Mother of 26-Year-Old Killed By Police Gets Closer to Justice as Two Cops Face Charges Five Years Later

Since August 5, 2016, Monteria Robinson, 53, has been on a crusade seeking justice after her son, Jamarion Robinson, 26, was killed by U.S. Marshals, some carrying submachine guns, at an apartment complex in East Point, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta.

“If you look at his autopsy report, my son was shot over 50 times, my son has a total of 76 bullet holes to his body,” said Robinson.

Eric Heinze of the U.S. Marshals and Clayton County Police Officer Kristopher Hutchens were among a 16-man task force seeking to arrest Jamarion Robinson on warrants related to him allegedly pointing a gun at police, The Associated Press reported.

Heinze and Hutchens were both charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary, making false statements and violation of oath by a public officer after the case was brought to a grand jury in late October by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who succeeded longtime Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard this year.

“I was like if he wouldn’t have taken my son’s case before a grand jury because his time was up, to me in August of 2020, so being that he got voted out, I was like OK, onto the next D.A.,” said Robinson of Fani Willis’ swift action on the case.

Robinson says Jamarion was loved by his friends and family and would often help anyone in need. He attended Clark Atlanta University before going to Tuskegee University.

Over the past five years Robinson has attended countless rallies and events, held press conferences and placed murals throughout Atlanta to bring awareness to Jamarion’s deadly encounter with police. “I was like, this is what I’m going to do, since y’all not going to say my son’s name, y’all going to see his face every corner y’all turn,” she said.

Robinson knows her fight for justice is not finished, as a looming trial will ultimately decide the fates of Heinze and Hutchens. She has since created a GoFundMe page to help with costs associated with hired experts and investigators helping her with Jamarion’s case.

The U.S. Marshals Service sent Atlanta Black Star a statement saying the agency is, “aware of the indictment of Senior Inspector Eric Heinze by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, and the alleged charges against him.

The shooting incident referenced has been fully investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and reviewed by the US Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.”

The U.S. Marshals Service also said they take allegations of misconduct seriously and, “Heinze will be placed on administrative duty until the matter before Fulton County Court is resolved. This indictment represents the first time in more than a decade that a deputy US Marshal has been criminally charged for discharging a firearm as part of on-duty conduct.”

Atlanta Black Star also sought comment from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office but did not hear back at the time of this initial report.

