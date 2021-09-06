Son of 9/11 victim tells Biden not to come to Ground Zero for 20-year memorial ceremonies

The son of a victim of the Sept. 11 attacks condemned President Joe Biden as the "killer in chief" Monday and told him not to attend 20-year memorial ceremonies at Ground Zero.

Biden displayed a lack of sympathy for the families of the 13 American service members killed in the attacks at Kabul's airport, said Nic Haros Jr., whose mother died on Sept. 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center.

"I am demanding that President Biden does not show his face at Ground Zero on 9/11," Haros said. "It is now holy ground, and I really don't think he has a place there."

"It's shameful for him, I think, to use the dead bodies as a political prop for his so-called victory lap. He is insensitive, and he shows no compassion to the families," he told Fox News. "No Joe, no victory. We are now in the Afghan War 2.0. Those resurrected victims kept America safe from harm all those years. Biden must not dishonor their grace and patriotism."

Biden has betrayed both American and allied Afghan forces, Haros said.

"Today, I call out Biden as the killer in chief. It's not just 13 killed or the thousands of Americans and Afghanistan supporters left to die," he said. "He, I believe, is complicit in a coming genocide of Americans and Afghanistanis [sic] — and he promotes infanticide in the United States."

