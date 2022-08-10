Son of ABQ murder suspect accused of lying on background check

Aug. 10—Shaheen Syed — the son of Muhammad Syed, the primary suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque — was arrested Tuesday and accused of lying on a firearm background check in June 2021.

According to a criminal complaint written by a special agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Shaheen Syed purchased two rifles from Omni Arms in Albuquerque. However, when filling out the necessary background check, he stated his current address was in Broward County, Florida.

"The address listed as the current residence of Syed had been occupied by another man for several years, and [law enforcement] did not locate any records indicating SYED had resided at the above referenced address," the complaint states.

The serial numbers for the firearms Syed purchased in June 2021 — included in the complaint — do not match any of the weapons documented in the criminal complaint against his father.