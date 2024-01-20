Son accused of attacking elderly father

Jan. 19—A 45-year-old West Odessa man was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued after his father accused him of attacking him with a two-by-four piece of lumber.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 3800 block of North Sooner around 6 p.m. Sept. 9 and when they arrived, a 74-year-old man said he was sleeping on the couch when his son, Joshua Paz, came in and repeatedly hit him with the two-by-four.

The older man said he eventually tried to defend himself and the pair of them got into a fist fight, the report stated. He said his son ended up with a broken ankle.

According to the report, Paz became combative toward the deputies and was taken to Medical Center Hospital.

Paz was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a dangerous weapon. He remained in custody Friday afternoon. No bond had yet been set.