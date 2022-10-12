Son accused of dragging father with car

Odessa American, Texas
·1 min read

Oct. 11—A 19-year-old Odessa man was arrested Sunday after his father told Ector County Sheriff's Office he dragged him several feet with a car during an argument.

According to an ECSO report, deputies were sent to Slawcole Road around 2:40 p.m. Sunday about a disturbance and when they arrived, a 39-year-old man said he'd been arguing with his son, Luis Ramon Hernandez, about maintaining a 2019 Subaru.

The older man said he was removing the car keys while standing with the door open when his son drove away. According to the report, the man said he kept ahold of the steering wheel with both hands until his son got to a neighbor's property south of their residence, his legs dragging the whole time and causing minor injuries.

Although the older man said he didn't want charges filed against his son, he just wanted him to leave, deputies arrested Hernandez on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon "to prevent further family violence from occurring," the report stated.

The charge is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Hernandez remained in custody Tuesday on a $20,000 surety bond.

