Son accused of killing dad after driver discovers dismembered body, Maryland cops say

Shortly after a man was reported missing, a driver alerted deputies to a dismembered body lying on the side of a road in Maryland, according to authorities.

The body is believed to be Maganbhai Pansuriya, 58, of Westminster, and now his son faces murder charges, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says.

Ravi Maganbhai Pansuriya, 29, was arrested after detectives searched his father’s home on Sunday, Oct. 2, following the discovery of the body, which appeared to have several stab wounds, according to an Oct. 3 news release.

He was charged with first- and second-degree murder, police say.

While deputies responded to a report of Maganbhai Pansuriya’s disappearance, a driver came across the dismembered body believed to be his on the shoulder of New Windsor Pike, according to the sheriff’s office.

A positive identification of the body is pending due to its condition, police say.

As of Oct. 3, Ravi Pansuriya was in custody at the Carroll County Detention Center awaiting a meeting with the district court commissioner, according to the release.

With the murder investigation ongoing, the sheriff’s office asks the public with any relevant information to contact the office at 410-386-5900 or Detective Devin Herold at djherold@carrollcountymd.gov.

No other information was released by the sheriff’s office.

Westminster is about 55 miles north of Washington, D.C.

