Son accused of killing father

Dec. 23—HIGH POINT — A 29-year-old man has been accused of killing his father at the father's residence in north High Point Wednesday night.

The High Point Police Department received a report from someone in the 3500 block of Running Cedar Trail, which is in a neighborhood between Deep River Road and Eastchester Drive, shortly before 9:15 p.m. about the son, Daniel Webster Pinnix of High Point, having severe injuries, a police press release said.

A police incident report indicates officers arrived to find Pinnix on the front porch of the house with a single gunshot wound. The report did not indicate where the wound was.

Officers learned from Pinnix about the fight and went to the nearby house of the father, Thurman Alonza Pinnix, 60, and found his body, the press release said. The incident report said he was in the front door entry area of the house.

Police did not release any information about how Thurman Pinnix was killed. They said that Daniel Pinnix's injury was not considered to be life-threatening. He was being treated at a local hospital, but no information about his condition was released.

Once he is released from medical care he will be served with a warrant for first-degree murder, police said.

Thurman Pinnix's death is the 20th homicide recorded in the city so far this year. There were 14 homicides for all of 2020.

