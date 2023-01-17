Son accused of killing father over borrowed car dispute

Jan. 17—ANDERSON — A domestic dispute between a father and son over the use of a borrowed car on Friday led to the death of Jerry Wade and the arrest of his son Jansen.

The Madison County Prosecutor's office on Tuesday was given an additional 72 hours to file against Jansen Lee Wade, 31, booked at the county jail on preliminary charges of murder, robbery and criminal recklessness.

The incident took place at 7:28 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Second Street.

Jerry Wade, 52, was transferred to an Indianapolis hospital where he died at 12:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Marion County Coroner's office.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Detective Cliff Cole, a Lapel police officer at 7:28 p.m. Friday in the area observed a man near the intersection of John and Eighth streets waving a handgun with his left hand.

The Lapel officer took the man into custody, later identified as Jansen Wade. Wade was found to be carrying Fentanyl at the time of his arrest.

Witness Todd Snellenbarger told police that he had lent a car to Jerry Wade and found out that Jansen was driving it.

Snellenbarger told Jerry Wade that he wanted the car back. He said Jerry and Jansen Wade were on the driver's side of the car and there was a verbal altercation.

Snellenbarger said he heard five gunshots and that Jansen came around the car, pointing the firearm at him and ordered him into Jerry Wade's apartment.

Jansen Wade took Snellenbarger's phone from him while still pointing the gun at him.

Jansen Wade then took off running with Snellenbarger giving chase and two gunshots were fired in his direction.

The witness said Jerry Wade did not batter his son prior to the shooting.

Jansen Wade told police he just moved to Anderson from North Carolina and that his father had hit him and brandished a knife when Jansen returned the car.

Jansen Wade admitted to pulling out the gun and shooting his father several times.

Police didn't locate a knife at the crime scene and Jansen Wade said he didn't fire the weapon at Snellenbarger.

