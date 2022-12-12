Son accused of killing man reported missing from Iredell County

After a man was reported missing in Iredell County earlier this month, investigators are now accusing his son for his death.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office got the report on Dec. 1 that Earnest Carter Sharpe, Jr., was missing and hadn’t been seen in several days. Investigators began looking into areas that Sharpe was known to visit, and they found his body in an area off Parkertown Road, south of Troutman. The sheriff’s office says Sharpe’s body “had been concealed.”

After evidence was taken from the crime scene, investigators determined Sharpe’s son to be a person of interest. More search warrants were issued for other locations during the investigation, and authorities interviewed witnesses.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office says investigators interviewed the victim’s son, Anthony Ryan Sharpe. After that interview, authorities got a warrant to arrest Anthony Sharpe for murder.

Anthony Sharpe was arrested Friday and has been held in the Iredell County Detention Center with no bond.

