Son accused of killing mother, leaving her body in abandoned Evansville home

EVANSVILLE — Law enforcement officials announced the arrest of a man accused of killing his mother, Shanay M. Hunt, and leaving her body to decompose inside an abandoned Evansville home.

The Evansville Police Department − with assistance from U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement − arrested Jaron A. Wells in Carrier Mills, Illinois, on Monday after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of felony murder.

According to a department news release, a "lengthy and thorough investigation" led detectives to Wells, 28, who was reportedly staying in a rural home outside of Carrier Mills at the time of his arrest. He was booked into the Saline County Detention Center, though he will be returned to Vanderburgh County.

Wells' arrest comes after officers located his mother's body in the 1000 block of Harriet Street on July 14. One day after officers located Hunt, 45, the EPD reported locating a second deceased person in another nearby home, though the department has not stated it believes the two cases are connected.

Wells is currently being held without bond in Illinois, according to court records. It remains unclear when Wells will make his initial appearance in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Son accused of killing mother, leaving her body in Evansville home