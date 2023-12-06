Son accused of murder in father's fatal stabbing at Central El Paso home

A 28-year-old El Paso man is jailed on a murder charge accused of fatally stabbing his father during a family fight at a Central-area home over the weekend, police said.

Angel Javier Gallegos is accused of killing his father, 55-year-old Alberto Javier Gallegos, early Saturday, Dec. 2, during a domestic dispute that turned into a fight, police officials said Tuesday.

Angel Javier Gallegos was arrested on a murder charge for allegedly fatally stabbing his father, Alberto Javier Gallegos, 55, at a home in the 3500 block of East Yandell Drive in Central El Paso on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The stabbing occurred about 3:40 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 3500 block of East Yandell Drive, east of Copia Street in the neighborhood of Concordia Cemetery, police said.

Patrol officers responding to a call of a stabbing found Alberto Gallegos wounded in critical condition. He later died of his wounds at University Medical Center of El Paso. The son was detained at the scene, police officials said in a news release.

Angel Gallegos was arrested after a police investigation and is incarcerated on a $250,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

There have been 31 murders in El Paso this year compared with 21 at this time last year, according to figures provided by the Police Department.

