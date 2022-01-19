Son arrested after 77-year-old father found dead in Gulf Park Estates home

A 77-year-old man’s death in the Gulf Park Estates community of Ocean Springs is being treated as a homicide, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.

Deputies responded to a 911 call late Tuesday morning and found the body of Thomas Donald Baxter inside his residence on South 8th Street.

Later in the day, sheriff’s investigators and the U.S. Marshals located the victim’s son, 48-year-old Robert Dane Baxter, in Gulfport and arrested him on a murder charge in connection with the death.

The two men lived together in the home, Ezell said in the release.

Robert Baxer is held at the Jackson County jail with no bond and will have an initial court hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

An autopsy is pending to determine Thomas Baxter’s cause of death, Ezell said.