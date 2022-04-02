Son arrested after alleged assault on mother in Simi Valley

A Simi Valley man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly assaulting his mother Saturday night.

The incident unfolded starting at 6:47 p.m. when the 66-year-old mother called 911 and told the dispatcher her son had assaulted her and threatened to kill her, the Simi Valley Police Department reported. The woman and her adult son both live at the home in the 4900 block of Alta Street, located on the north side of Highway 118, generally west of Stearns Street.

Dispatchers told responding officers the mother was hiding in the backyard and the son, 38, was in the house armed with a rifle. The mother could not leave the backyard because the access gate was locked, officials said.

Officers set up a rescue team to reach the mother, who was hiding between trash cans and the access gate, authorities said, and successfully removed her from the yard.

The victim reportedly told officers she had been arguing with her son intermittently that day. The argument escalated and he allegedly choked her and threatened her, authorities said.

The department activated its SWAT team and crisis negotiators. The son eventually left the residence unarmed and was taken into custody without incident, officials said. Authorities seized two rifles and a handgun at the scene.

The suspect was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, making criminal threats and elder abuse, all felonies. He was later charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office with felony count of criminal threats and a misdemeanor battery on an elder charge, according to Ventura County Superior Court records.

Both charges were later dismissed, court records show. At a March 2022 court hearing, the defendant was found to have successfully complied with mental health pretrial diversion terms, had avoided significant new violations of law and had a plan in place for long-term mental health care, court records showed.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the outcome of the court case.

