Son arrested after allegedly stabbing mom, dad in Xenia

Police arrested a son who is accused of attacking his parents.

News Center 7 spoke with neighbors who said they are still in shock about what happened.

“I think the whole Xenia police force was down here,” Jerry Hatton said.

Around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday dispatchers got a call from someone who said their son had stabbed them in the 2000 block of Childers Drive, according to a media release.

“Her son, I don’t know why. He stabbed her in the neck,” Hatton said.

Jayson McMcneil was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with two counts of felonious assault.

In a police report obtained by NewsCenter 7 it states that McNeil was found covered in blood inside the home.

He is accused of stabbing his mother in the neck and admitted to officers he cut her in the stomach.

She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Her husband is the one who called 911 after their son allegedly cut him.

“I can’t imagine something like that happening to a mother and son, you just don’t hear that,” Hatton said.

Hatton wants to know what led to the stabbing.

The police report states that McNeil became upset after his parents asked about his employment status.

News Center 7 knocked on the door and talked to the father who said they are both back home recovering.