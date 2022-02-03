Son arrested on murder charge after fight leaves 80-year-old Coast father dead

A George County man is in custody after allegedly killing his father during a fight, the George County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Thursday.

Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, of Lucedale is being held at the George County jail on one count of second-degree murder in the killing of 80-year-old Henry Cornelius Edwards.

Police discovered Edwards’s body in a vehicle outside of a home in the 100 block of Quail Run Road at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Through investigation, police determined that there had been a physical altercation between the father and son, and Henry Cornelius Edwards died form injuries sustained in the fight.

Henry Kevin Edwards will soon make initial appearance before George County Justice Court Judge Mike Bullock.