Son arrested after police say he shot, killed his father at southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting after they told Channel 2 Action News an adult son shot and killed his father Tuesday morning.
Police responded to Synergy Apartments located at 3787 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW after reports of a person shot.
When police arrived to the scene they located the suspect and the victim.
Police told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes the victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
The suspect, his son, was arrested and taken into custody.
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the incident and charges the son is facing.
