Son arrested after shooting father, killing woman at Griffin apartment

A Griffin man is now behind bars after he shot his father and killed a woman, Griffin Police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the Vineyard Village Apartments on Highway 16 about a person with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims-- a male and female suffering from gunshot wounds.

James Riley Williams, 53, had multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach.

The second victim, Lisa Blanton, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators said they found the man’s son, James Riley Williams IV, at the apartment.

According to officials, Williams IV was in possession of marijuana and a handgun during the time of the incident.

The 26-year-old was arrested and booked into the Griffin Police Jail. He is facing malice murder and weapon charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The father was taken to a local hospital, where police said he is stable.

Officials said the incident appears to be domestic-related. It’s unclear what the relationship was between Williams and Blanton.

The investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS: