Son arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting his father in Lucerne Valley

A man was arrested this week on suspicion of fatally shooting his father in an area north of Highway 18 in Lucerne Valley.

Brian Curtis Probert, Jr., 33, of Lucerne Valley, remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Friday, with no bail amount set, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking records show.

He is due to appear on Feb. 23 in Victorville Superior Court for his suspected involvement in his father's death, Brian Curtis Probert, Sr., 56, of Lucerne Valley.

Sheriff’s officials said that at 2:47 p.m. on Thursday, deputies from the Lucerne Sheriff’s Station responded to a residence for a report of a dead man.

Upon arrival, deputies found Probert Sr. dead from apparent gunshot wounds, a sheriff’s report said.

Detectives from the Sheriff-Department’s Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.

Through investigation, sheriff’s personnel identified the suspect as Probert, Jr., located a few miles from the residence. He was arrested and booked at the HDDC, sheriff's officials reported.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the sheriff's department to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

