Son asks for a life sentence so his mother's killer 'could not hurt anyone else'

BRENTWOOD — Brian Heppner said Wednesday the man who killed his sister, Cassie, at her workplace at Timberland last year, called his own mother immediately after he stabbed her to death.

Calling his mother is something Cassie Heppner's 10-year-old son will never be able to do, because of Robert Pavao's violent actions.

“After Cassie’s death, her killer called his mother; something that most people want to do during our most challenging times,” Brian Heppner said. “For Cassie’s son, Jack, he’ll never get to call his mother when he needs her most, or just to hear her infectious laugh.”

Brian Heppner spoke during the plea and sentencing hearing of his sister’s murderer, former Securitas security guard Pavao, 22, Wednesday in Rockingham Superior Court. Brian Heppner was one of several of his sister’s family members who addressed the court, all of them calling for Pavao to be sentenced to spend the rest of his life incarcerated.

Cassie Heppner’s father Don Heppner hugs his daughter, Eleanor Hershey, after making statements during the sentencing of Robert Pavao in Rockingham Superior Court Court Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

Pavao, of Berwick, Maine was sentenced to 55 years to life in prison on a second-degree murder charge. Pavao could potentially reduce five years on his minimum sentence if he completes his associate’s degree while incarcerated within the first 20 years of his sentence and maintains good behavior.

Pavao was on duty at Timberland in Stratham Feb. 9, 2020, when he stabbed Heppner, who lived in Exeter with her family. Heppner went into work on a Sunday to assemble several products for an upcoming business trip. She was 46 and a mother of a young son.

Here's what we know about the evidence of murder

Jeffrey Strelzin, state senior assistant attorney general, said had the case gone to trial, a lot of what the prosecution would have presented as evidence corroborated much of what Heppner’s estate has alleged in a civil lawsuit against Securitas and the firm that developed the company’s online employee screening program. That lawsuit is currently being litigated in New Hampshire U.S. District Court.

Robert Pavao walks into Rockingham Superior Court Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, where he was sentenced to 55 years to life in prison for killing an Exeter woman at Timberland in Stratham in 2020.

The major revelations not previously disclosed in the federal lawsuit, Strelzen said, were Pavao telling a responding Stratham police officer, “he thought” he killed Heppner, and that she was fatally stabbed twice in the neck with a pair of scissors that had his bloody fingerprints on them. Strelzen said Pavao and Cassie Heppner were the only people in the building at the time of the murder.

The federal lawsuit claims at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2020, Pavao is seen on security footage using a key issued to him to open a locked door for Heppner.

Pavao entered the area where Heppner was, and he was not seen again on the security camera until emerging from the storage room at approximately 3:42 p.m. with blood visible on his hand, according to the Securitas lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Pavao called his mother at approximately 4:13 p.m. to say, “he hurt someone at work,” before calling 911 at approximately 4:25 p.m., according to the lawsuit.

When first responders arrived, Pavao was seen again on security footage directing them to a room where he said a person was stabbed, according to the lawsuit.

The suit then states, Pavao was asked by law enforcement if he stabbed the person and allegedly replied, “I don’t know.”

Heppner was found on the storage room floor. The federal suit states Heppner's hands showed defensive wounds, "indicating that she was aware of what was happening and attempted to defend herself."

'World lost one of the finest'

Catherine Cormier, sister of Cassie Heppner's husband Michael Cormier, read statements on both Michael and son, Jack's behalf.

“The world has lost one of the finest and most loving people that has ever existed,” said Catherine Cormier, reading her brother’s statement. “The loss of Cassie is incredibly sad and a 55-year sentence isn't anywhere near enough, and it certainly doesn't compare to the life sentence that we are all forced to live because of this tragedy.”

Catherine Cormier said Cassie’s son Jack said he wanted Pavao to spend the rest of his life in jail so, “he could not hurt anyone else.”

“I can no longer go to the lake with Mom,” said Catherine Cormier, reading Jack’s statement. “I miss the days of hiking at Sunday River and walking down to Sea Dog for dinner every Monday night.”

Pavao’s attorney read a statement on his behalf and said her killer has reflected on what he did to Heppner ever since he was incarcerated.

“The thought I’ve had the most if I could go back and change it or I should’ve just stayed home that day,” Pavao said. “I’m sorry for all of my soul for taking away one of your loved ones.”

Judge Daniel St. Hilaire addressed Pavao and said he wanted him to remember the words Cassie Heppner’s family said to him in the court room Wednesday.

“I want you to keep their words in mind for the rest of your life,” said St. Hilaire.

Cassie Heppner’s other brother, Chris said, despite the sentencing, his family will never get justice for his sister being murdered.

“What is justice? What is right?” said Chris Heppner. “Having Cassie alive and well is the only answer… Even now, every breath (Pavao) takes, is a breath Cassie will never have; every meal after today, even in prison, is nourishment Cassie will never have; when he closes his eyes to the sun, even in the prison yard, he will feel a warmth Cassie will never feel."

