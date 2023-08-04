Son asks mom to ride with him to cash big SC lottery prize. He had a surprise for her

A South Carolina woman took the more than two-hour trek with her son to cash his winning lottery ticket — and got a piece of his prize, lottery officials said.

The Pawleys Island man invited her to ride with him to Columbia after nabbing $300,000 on a Kings Ransom scratch-off, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

He’d purchased the ticket at Pawleys Express in Pawleys Island, officials said in a news release.

“He was very excited about it,” his mother told officials.

As a thank you, the woman said her son “gave me a tip” from his winnings, though she didn’t say how much.

The lottery player beat odds of 1 in 900,000 to win the $300,000 prize, officials said. There are now only two top prizes remaining in the Kings Ransom game.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

