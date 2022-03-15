Son Boosts SoftBank Collateral Pledges to 33% of Holdings

Min Jeong Lee and Takahiko Hyuga
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son boosted the amount of stock pledged as collateral to financial institutions to 153.3 million shares, or about 33% of his stake in the Japanese conglomerate.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Japanese billionaire disclosed an increase of about 8.05 million shares as of Mar. 8, worth about 34 billion yen ($291 million) at today’s prices. Bloomberg calculated the change from an earlier January disclosure.

The largest increase in collateral was at Daiwa Securities Group Inc. and UBS AG Tokyo Branch. About 20 million shares are now pledged at Daiwa compared with 18 million shares as of January, while 8 million shares are pledged at UBS compared with 6 million previously. The figures increased at Julius Baer Group Ltd. to 29.5 million, up from 28 million shares.

SoftBank shares have tumbled sharply over the past year, falling 60% from their peak a year ago. Many of the companies Son has backed, including China’s Didi Global Inc. and Indian payments pioneer Paytm, have suffered in the tech market downturn.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index sank as much as 7.7%, following a plunge in the previous session that was the biggest since the global financial crisis. Tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., SoftBank’s most valuable holding, was among those leading the decline.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka Seeks IMF Help, Dropping Refusal as Economy Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka is seeking financial support from the International Monetary Fund, reversing the government’s earlier resistance as efforts to bolster its foreign exchange reserves and manage looming debt payments have been complicated by the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Gri

  • From Beer to Semiconductors, War Will Hit U.S. State Economies

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullAn extended conflict between Russia and Ukraine w

  • EU bans top credit rating agencies rating Russia and Russian firms

    The European Union has banned top credit rating firms from rating Russia's sovereign debt and the country's companies as part of its latest sanctions package, the European Commission said on Tuesday. "These sanctions will further contribute to ramping up economic pressure on the Kremlin and cripple its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine," the Commission said in a statement. Other measures in the package included an import ban on Russian steel products currently under EU safeguard measures, which it estimated would amount to approximately 3.3 billion euros ($330.15 million) in lost export revenue for Russia.

  • Investors dump stocks, flee to cash as growth outlook hits weakest since 2008 - BoFA

    Investors are more concerned about the outlook for global growth than at any time since the financial crisis in 2008, and they have ramped up their cash holdings to a two-year high, according to a monthly fund manager survey by BofA. The majority of investors managing about $1 trillion in assets polled between March 4 and 10 now expect an equity bear market in 2022 and allocations to global equities have dropped to their lowest levels since May 2020.

  • Discovery CEO made over $246 million in 2021 thanks to bumper stock options

    Zaslav's compensation rose more than 550% in 2021 and included option awards valued at $202.9 million. The one-time options grant extends over seven years, at strike prices of $35.65 or greater, according to a Discovery spokesman, which means Zaslav would receive a payout only after fueling a substantial surge in the share price. Zaslav negotiated an extension of his employment contract in May, after Discovery announced its $43 billion acquisition of AT&T's WarnerMedia.

  • Chinese Stocks Hit By Triple Whammy Of Regulations, Covid, Ukraine War

    Chinese stocks, including Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu, were hit by a triple whammy of regulation fears, a Covid-19 resurgence and the Ukraine war.

  • Tesla Raises Prices Across Lineup; Cheapest Model Is Now $46,990

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised prices on all its vehicles after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullThe chea

  • Jack Ma’s Ant Sells China Media Firm Shares as Scrutiny Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. sold its entire stake in the tech outlet 36Kr Holdings Inc., the latest asset disposal in its bid to comply with demands by China’s regulators.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Tesla Stock Drops Again as Issues Start to Pile Up

    A tweet from CEO Elon Musk has investors thinking about inflation and its effect on profit margins. It's hurting the stock a little, adding to Friday's decline.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Former Nintendo America president left GameStop's board because leadership refused to explain how they would turn the company around

    Former Nintendo America president Reggie Fils-Aime left GameStop's board of directors after serving barely a year.

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.

  • Ford Stock Is Down For a Very Odd Reason. No, Production Guidance Wasn’t Cut.

    Automotive News reported that Ford is planning for a 12% drop in U.S. deliveries in 2022. That wasn't the right number and it has been corrected. Ford shares are still down.

  • Russia's stock market to close for a 3rd week, while the clock ticks down to a key debt payment deadline

    Russia is due to pay $117 million on two dollar-denominated bonds Wednesday, and is widely expected to default on its payment.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The stock market is highly volatile. Many of the high-flying growth stocks from the past few years have been hammered especially hard. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) stands out in my view as an ideal growth stock to buy even during these tumultuous times.

  • Ukraine invasion: Rusal investors lose US$6 billion in Hong Kong stock sell-off while aluminium producer deflects all sanctions

    The plunge in United Company Rusal, the only Russian company listed in Hong Kong, has erased US$6 billion of value from the world's largest aluminium producer outside China while the Ukraine conflict clouds its operations. Since Russia invaded its neighbouring country on February 24, the stock has tumbled 42 per cent while trading on the Moscow Exchange was halted. Yet, the miner said it remains untouched by a barrage of Western sanctions on Russian entities, individuals and its key exports like

  • This Energy Dividend Stock Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Look beyond today's bullish market conditions for an energy stock that will give rock-steady returns.