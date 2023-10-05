Son of Buc-ee’s co-founder secretly recorded people in dad’s bathroom, Texas reports say

The son of a Buc-ee’s co-founder faces 28 charges of invasive visual recordings after authorities said he placed hidden cameras in multiple homes, including his dad’s lake house, according to Texas news reports.

Mitchell Wasek, 28, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 3, and released from jail on a $280,000 bond one hour later, KXAN reported. His father is Donald E. Wasek, co-founder of a beloved gas station and convenience store chain based in Texas.

McClatchy News requested comment from Buc-ee’s on Oct. 5 and was awaiting a response.

In court records obtained by the Austin American-Statesman, authorities said witnesses reported finding a hidden camera in the bathroom of the Wasek’s family lake home in May.

The witnesses took the camera with them, and on it’s memory card they found videos of themselves in the bathroom and bedroom in “various states of undress,” the newspaper reported.

The card also had videos of people in an Austin apartment and a Colorado home, according to the American-Statesman. The residences are owned by Mitchell Wasek’s parents.

Authorities found 68 videos of at least 13 people being filmed in eight different rooms from as far back as 2021, KVUE reported.

Men and women were seen “using toilets, showering, changing clothes, and/or having sex,” according to the affidavit obtained by KXAN.

Investigators also discovered Mitchell Wasek had purchased multiple “spy cameras” through Amazon, according to the American-Statesman.

No other Wasek family members were at the homes during the reported incidents, KXAN reported.

The case is being investigated by the Dallas Police Department and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, per KVUE.

If convicted, Mitchell Wasek will face up to two years in prison, KVUE reported.

