Son of Buc-ee's co-owner arrested in connection with invasive visual recordings

Mitchell Wasek, son of a co-owner of the Buc-ee's convenience store chain, was arrested Tuesday on 28 counts of invasive visual recording, according to Travis County records. Officials alleged that the 28-year-old recorded multiple people, without their consent, using a motion-activated camera.

According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses contacted the Travis County sheriff's office in May. They told deputies that while they were staying at Mitchell Wasek's family home on Lake Travis, they discovered a camera in the bathroom. Witnesses said that they took the camera with them as they left the property. On the camera's memory card, they found videos of themselves in "various states of undress" in the bedroom and bathroom of the lake house.

Property tax records show that the lake house is owned by Donald E. Wasek. Don Wasek has been at the helm of Buc-ee's alongside founder Beaver Aplin since 1985, according to media reports.

The camera's memory card also contained videos taken in other locations. According to authorities, some were taken in a Dallas apartment Mitchell Wasek leased and others were taken in an Austin apartment and a home in Telluride, Colorado, both owned by Mitchell Wasek's parents. In total, there were recordings of 13 people, the affidavit said.

The affidavit described the videos as showing individuals "using the toilet, showering, changing clothes, and/or having sex."

Officials said that they also examined Mitchell Wasek's Amazon purchase history, which included multiple devices described as "spy cameras."

Under Texas law, invasive visual recording is a state jail felony, which comes with a maximum jail time of two years and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Mitchell Wasek was released on a bond of $10,000 per charge, adding to a total of $280,000.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Son of Buc-ee's co-owner arrested for alleged invasive recordings