Son of Buffalo shooting victim to senators: ‘We’re angry. We’re mad as hell.’
Speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Garnell Whitfield Jr., whose mother, Ruth, was one of 10 people killed in the Buffalo, N.Y., massacre last month, conveyed the sadness and anger of his family and others who lost loved ones. Whitfield called on the committee to take action to battle white supremacy, which authorities believe motivated the attack, or step down to let others do something about it.