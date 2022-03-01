Son called out, ‘Mom,’ then stabbed her more than 20 times at Arlington home: warrant

On home surveillance video, Teresa Dewitt Pierce can be seen arriving at her Arlington home Sunday night, getting out of her Ford Mustang and walking into her garage.

The 55-year-old woman never made it inside of her home.

A slender man wearing a gray hooded jacket and dark pants approached her, called out “Mom,” threw her to the ground and stabbed or cut her over 20 times, according to a warrant.

The attack lasted 26 minutes, according to the warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Tuesday.

The slender man, who was later identified as Pierce’s son Nathan Woodard, walked away, the warrant says.

Woodard, 26, was arrested Monday after being on the run since Sunday evening, police said. He faces a charge of murder in the killing of his mother.

The warrant written by Arlington Detective A. Van Treeck provided these details:

Woodard had been homeless because of his drug use, and he had caused problems and harassed his mother for weeks.

On Jan. 4, Woodard is accused of slashing the tires of his mother’s car. When they were called to the scene, Arlington police found Woodard sleeping along the 1900 block of Longmeadow Drive, where his mother lived.

Woodard was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.

He also had been issued a criminal trespass warning, according to the warrant.

On Sunday night, Pierce parked her car in the driveway of her Arlington home.

When her son approached her, he threw her to the ground and began stabbing and cutting her, according to the warrant. Pierce’s husband identified Woodard after viewing their home surveillance video.

Pierce’s husband turned over the video to Arlington police after he called 911 when he arrived home and found the body of his wife in their front yard.