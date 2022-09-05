Son calls for help from gasoline-soaked home after man kills wife, Missouri cops say

A man killed his wife and covered the house in gasoline while two children were inside, according to Missouri officials.

The Hazelwood Police Department responded to a 911 call from a child just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officials said in a news release posted on Facebook. The boy called for help, saying his mother was dead.

Officials said the woman’s husband had beat, stomped, and stabbed her with a knife. He doused the home in gasoline and fled, according to the release.

The children, an infant and a child under 10, according to KMOV, were taken to a hospital for medical checks.

Police arrested the husband on Monday, Sept. 5 and took him to the St. Louis County Jail, an updated release said.

“This whole incident, I’m sure, is going to be very traumatizing for the children.” Lt. Tim Burger of the Hazelwood Police Department told Fox 2.

The 40-year-old husband is facing charges of murder, armed criminal action, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

Hazelwood is about 15 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Woman held and beaten in man’s home escapes to a neighbor for help, Oklahoma cops say

Grandpa hits daughter’s fiance who had pants down in front of 5-year-old, PA cops say

12-year-old tries to defend mom as husband repeatedly stabs her, Oklahoma cops say

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.