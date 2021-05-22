'Son-chan' invites veteran stock picker to SoftBank board

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp. placard is prepared during a ceremony to mark the company's debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Nussey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO (Reuters) - The nomination of Koei Tecmo chair Keiko Erikawa to SoftBank Group's board adds a veteran games industry executive known for her stock-picking skill, bringing an authoritative voice after the loss of senior industry figures.

Erikawa, 72, who with CEO husband Yoichi is the executive team behind the "Romance of the Three Kingdoms" series, has had a long relationship SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, referring to him as "Son-chan" in a 2016 inteview, using a suffix showing affection.

"Erikawa is not the sort of person who would hesitate to express her views to Son. She speaks plainly," said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute.

The board changes https://www.reuters.com/article/us-softbank-group-corporate-governance/softbank-says-son-lieutenant-fisher-arm-ceo-to-leave-board-idUSKCN2D20JE announced on Friday come after SoftBank lost two of Japan's most vocal corporate leaders in recent years, Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing founder Tadashi Yanai and Nidec founder Shigenobu Nagamori.

That follows a shift by the 63-year-old Son from operating companies to pure investing. The change is seen as suiting Erikawa, who in addition to her management chops has built a reputation for savvy investing in tech stocks.

At March-end Koei had 113 billion yen ($1.04 billion) in investment securities on its balance sheet, up from 71 billion yen a year earlier.

"I am close to Son and sometimes compared to him as a famous pro investor, but he's a specialist. I often joke I'm just doing it on the side," Erikawa said in an interview with Nikkei Veritas earlier this year.

A COVID-19 pandemic induced slump in portfolio company valuations last year saw a period of alignment between SoftBank and investors calling for change, with the group launching a $23 billion share buyback and reforming the board's structure.

Following the subsequent recovery in valuations, investors fret that Son has less incentive to listen to external voices.

An outgoing board member, Waseda University business professor Yuko Kawamoto, praised Son's willingness to listen to others but called on the group to "develop an even better form of governance that is genuinely representative of SBG and its unique qualities."

($1 = 108.9400 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • How to know whether the stock market is in a bubble

    Is there a way of quantifying the market’s bubble potential, which instead of relying on our hunches and intuitions is based on solid historical data? There may be, courtesy of a famous study authored by Malcolm Baker of Harvard Business School and Jeffrey Wurgler of New York University.

  • Analysis: Retail investors learn to love the crypto rollercoaster

    "Investing in crypto is not for the faint of heart," said Bettencourt, a 32-year-old photographer in Toronto who has owned bitcoin and ether over the last year-and-a-half to complement his stock portfolio. This week, cryptocurrencies were buffeted by factors ranging from critical tweets by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk to governmental controls in China. Leveraged positions in bitcoin and ether futures fell sharply last week, said Vanda Research, which tracks retail trades.

  • Bitcoin Regulation, Corporate Tax, PMIs and Iran Oil - What's Moving Markets

    U.S. officialdom could well start taking a more proactive stance on cryptocurrencies, on top of global corporate tax levels. Stock indices on Wall Street are set to continue the recent rebound after the weak start to the week, while the crude market frets over the potential of additional Iranian supply. Forget Elon Musk, Bitcoin needs to start worrying about Janet Yellen.

  • Prison officers charged following Epstein suicide to avoid jail time in deal with federal prosecutors

    Prosecutors had claimed that prison officers were sleeping, browsing the Internet when Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell

  • All the times Bill Gates reportedly engaged in questionable conduct before he and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

    Gates' conduct toward female coworkers and ties to Jeffrey Epstein have faced scrutiny in the wake of his pending divorce from Melinda French Gates.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • A Georgia judge will allow Fulton County ballots to be unsealed and examined for evidence of fraud

    Judge Brian Amero agreed to allow 145,000 absentee ballots from Fulton County to be opened as part of an audit into the 2020 election.

  • Newly revealed text messages shed light on how Matt Gaetz's wingman could bring about his downfall

    "I would not feel really comfortable if I was anyone that had committed a crime with" Joel Greenberg right now, one former FBI agent told Insider.

  • Players at the PGA Championship are literally aiming at the fans on the 18th hole because a quirk in the rules backfired

    The 18th tee box at Kiawah is daunting, but some of the best players in the world have found a way to attack the hole - aim at the fans.

  • Watch this 94-year-old Army Ranger push a walker away to stand and receive the Medal of Honor

    Retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. entered the ceremony in a wheelchair, but he stood on his own for the reading of his citation and to receive the award.

  • Pro-Trump Republican trying to oust Cheney says he got his girlfriend pregnant when she was 14: ‘It was like Romeo and Juliet’

    Admission met with outrage and accusations of statutory rape

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

    In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday. Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports. "Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports. Investigators have been hounding my family for weeks and now the liberal fake news is coming out with a hit piece about my teenage years. This is why good people avoid running for office. I won't back down, Swamp! @RepLizCheney Bring it! https://t.co/gaVSm6MkZM — Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) May 21, 2021 Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide." Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year. More at The Casper Star-Tribune. More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Biden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiatorsAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Who is Derek Chauvin’s ex-wife, who filed for divorce after George Floyd’s death?

    Kellie May Xiong Chauvin, 46, is now the ex-wife of the former police officer after 10 years of marriage

  • Trump plans to restore his 'beautiful' Boeing 757 with Rolls-Royce engines and new paint job for future rallies

    Trump said in a statement that the plane, which has been sitting broken and unused in New York, will be ready by the end of the year.

  • LA Judge rules that 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson will face trial for charges of 3 counts of rape

    The accusers allege Scientology followers stalked and threatened them after they reported Masterson's behavior.

  • She Was Raped, Strangled, Set Alight in a Field. Cops Say They’ve Found Her Killer.

    Montgomery County Sheriff’s OfficeAfter almost four decades, a 75-year-old Texas man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman before strangling her and setting her body on fire in a field—a grisly crime that a notorious self-proclaimed serial killer once insisted was his doing.The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said that Thomas Elvin Darnell had been charged with capital murder in connection with Laura Marie Purchase’s March 1983 murder. Darnell was arrested on May 11 in his Kansas home and extradited to Texas on Thursday. He is being held in Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jail with no bond.Authorities say Purchase had been missing for months before Darnell sexually assaulted her, then fatally strangled her and set her body ablaze in a wooded area near a highway. Purchase’s nude body, which was left “posed” at the scene, was found on March 17, 1983, by a patrolling deputy who responded to reports of a roadside fire in an area where 18-wheelers were known to congregate. She was positively identified in May 1986. Prior to her murder, Purchase was allegedly living in Houston with a man who went by the nickname “Howie” and played in the local band “Malibu.”Husband Arrested for Murder 11 Years After Claiming Wife Was Shot During Struggle With IntruderDarnell’s arrest marks the second time authorities thought they had solved Purchase's case. Henry Lee Lucas, also known as The Highway Stalker, originally confessed to the murder before she was even identified. He was convicted of her murder in 1986. Lucas once confessed to committing as many as 600 murders between 1960 and 1983 and was convicted of murdering 11 people and sentenced to death.Lucas’ sentence was ultimately commuted to life in prison in 1998 before he died of natural causes in 2001. At least 200 of Lucas’ murderous confessions have since been debunked, the sheriff’s department said. His murderous spree—and penchant for false confessions—were detailed in Netflix’s The Confession Killer.In 2007, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Cold Case Squad deemed one of those false confessions to be Purchase’s murder after re-testing the DNA found at the crime scene. Lucas’ alleged partner-in-crime, Otis Elwood Toole, was also cleared of any wrongdoing.“In October 2019, Investigators sent the DNA evidence for genealogy testing. An investigative lead generated from that genealogy report showed Thomas Elvin Darnell, a 75-year-old male from Kansas City, Kansas, as a potential suspect. A DNA search warrant for Thomas Darnell was obtained as a result of the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a Friday press release.The discovery sent detectives to Kansas City, Kansas in March to collect a new DNA sample from Darnell. Last month, the sample was determined to be a positive match.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Elon Musk says bitcoin can shake off its bad climate reputation if top miners prove they're using green energy

    The billionaire was responding to Ark Invest's director of research, Brett Winton, about how bitcoin mining can foster the adoption of renewables.

  • 'Running out of time': Tibetan president-elect warns of cultural genocide

    The top political leader of Tibet's government in exile said on Friday that there is an urgent threat of "cultural genocide" in Tibet, and the international community must stand up to China ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Penpa Tsering, who was this month elected president of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), told Reuters that they are committed to a peaceful resolution with China, but Beijing's current policies threaten the future of Tibetan culture.