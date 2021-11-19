Son charged after assaulting wheelchair-bound father in York County, deputies say

A York County man was arrested after deputies said he beat up his father who is an amputee and wheelchair-bound.

Kyle Rashaurd Good, 33, was arrested Thursday for abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to York County Sheriff’s Office reports and jail records.

The victim previously had both legs and several fingers amputated and was confined to a wheelchair at the time of the attack, a sheriff’s office incident report stated.

The victim told deputies his son had punched and slapped him in the face and body at his Hickory Grove home in rural western York County, according to the incident report. Deputies found blood on the victim’s face and blood on the floor, the report stated.

Deputies found furniture that had been thrown around and holes that had been smashed in a wall. The victim told officers the son had damaged the house, according to the report.

Kyle Good, the suspect, was seen by officers walking near the scene, then fled on foot into a field, deputies said. He was caught after a foot chase, the incident report stated.

Abuse of a vulnerable adult is a felony that carries up to five years in prison for a conviction, South Carolina law states.

Good remained in the York County jail Friday under a $5,000 bond after a court appearance.