Son charged in father's murder in Brooks

Sep. 7—QUITMAN — A Brooks County man has been charged with murder in the death of his father, authorities said Thursday.

Around 9:15 p.m. Sept. 1, Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to help probe a murder in the 700 block of Old Pavo Road, a GBI statement said.

The victim — Robert Rose, age 45 — was shot and killed inside his home, the statement said. His remains were sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

His son, Rory Rose, 23, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the GBI statement said. The two Roses lived together, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this case can call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff's Office. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.