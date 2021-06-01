Son charged after missing mom’s body found in Tennessee home with dead cats, cops say

Hayley Fowler
·1 min read

A 44-year-old man is facing murder charges after his mother’s dead body was found partially covered by clothing in the back bedroom of a home they shared in Tennessee, according to police.

Several dead cats were also reportedly found.

Brian Atchison was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and aggravated animal cruelty, The Tennessean reported, citing a news release from police. The mother and son lived together in Portland, about an hour north of Nashville near the Kentucky border.

Doris Atchison, 69, had not been heard from since March 2020, and someone who knew her contacted the Tennessee Department of Adult Protective Services last month, WKRN reported.

Police went to the home she shared with her son on South Broadway in Portland on May 25, according to the TV station.

When they arrived, WZTV reported Brian Atchison answered the door and allowed them inside. He told the officers his mother was out of town.

But police soon found her body “partially concealed with clothing and other items,” WZTV reported. They said it had been there “for an extended period of time.” There were also several dead cats on the property, police said.

Brian Atchison “implicated himself” in his mother’s death while being questioned by investigators, according to The Tennessean.

He’s being held without bail at the Sumner County Jail, media outlets report. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also helping investigate.

