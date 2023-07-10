Son charged in mother’s killing in east Charlotte, family says

Shortly after the death of Santavius McBride Friday morning, a person of interest turned himself in for the shooting, CMPD reported.

Police say officers made contact with Marques McBride within an hour of the 911 call when he went to the parking lot of the Independence Division patrol office.

After being transported and interviewed, McBride was charged with first-degree murder and transferred into the custody of the county sheriff’s office.

According to family members, Marques was one of Santavius’ sons.

On Friday, officers responded to a 911 call near Foxford Place in east Charlotte where they found a female victim dead inside her home.

