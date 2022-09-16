Son charged with mother’s murder, sheriff’s office says

A month-long search for a missing mother, ended with a son being charged with murder.

On Aug. 17, a missing person report was issued for Tracy Lynn Robbins.

Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks, deputies said.

After a month-long search, Robbins’ body was found by the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department.

Wilbanks was arrested by the US Marshals in Corinth, Miss on Sep. 15, and charged with the murder of Tracy Lynn Robbins, deputies said.

