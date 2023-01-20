Son charged with murder of his father

Jan. 20—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been charged with murder following a domestic dispute with his father about the use of a borrowed car on Jan. 13.

The Madison County Prosecutor's office filed charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a narcotic drug against Jansen Wade, 31, in connection with the shooting death of his father, Jerry Wade, 52.

The state Friday also filed a firearms enhancement against Wade, which carries an additional 5-to-10-year sentence if he is convicted.

The state was given 72 hours to file formal charges Tuesday.

Wade is being detained at the Madison County Jail with no bond. He gave his address as Sarasota, Fla., where his mother resides.

Wade said he had no income or assets, and Magistrate Jason Childers appointed a public defender.

Wade was arrested within minutes of the shooting death of his father in the 500 block of West Second Street.

The incident took place at 7:28 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Second Street.

Jerry Wade, 52, was transferred to an Indianapolis hospital where he died at 12:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Marion County coroner's office.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Detective Cliff Cole, a Lapel police officer observed a man near the intersection of John and Eighth streets waving a handgun with his left hand at 7:28 p.m. Friday.

The officer took the man into custody. He was later identified as Jansen Wade and found to be carrying fentanyl at the time of his arrest.

Witness Todd Snellenbarger told police that he had loaned a car to Jerry Wade and found out that Jansen Wade was driving it.

Snellenbarger told Jerry Wade that he wanted the car back. He said Jerry and Jansen Wade were on the driver's side of the car and there was an argument.

Snellenbarger said he heard five gunshots and that Jansen came around the car, pointing the firearm at him and ordered him into Jerry Wade's apartment.

Jansen Wade took Snellenbarger's phone from him while still pointing the gun at him, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

Jansen Wade then took off running with Snellenbarger giving chase; two gunshots were fired in his direction.

The witness said Jerry Wade did not batter his son before the shooting.

Jansen Wade told police he recently moved to Anderson from North Carolina and that his father had hit him and brandished a knife when Jansen returned the car.

Jansen Wade admitted to pulling out the gun and shooting his father several times.

Police didn't locate a knife at the crime scene, and Jansen Wade said he didn't fire the weapon at Snellenbarger.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.