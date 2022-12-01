Son charged with murder in North Texas shooting deaths of his parents, sheriff says

Authorities in Johnson County have charged a man with capital murder in the October shooting deaths of his parents, Sheriff Adam King announced Thursday.

Richard “Mike” Scarlett, 66, and his wife, Kay Scarlett, 68, were found dead Oct. 6 in their home in the 1700 block of Don Lee Road near Joshua.

Their son, Samuel Scarlett, has been in custody since shortly after the killings on a charge of unauthorized use of his parents’ car. The sheriff’s office had named him a person of interest in the homicide case.

Evidence in the investigation was processed by a Johnson County crime scene technician and sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for DNA analysis, King said in a news release Thursday.

On Tuesday, Johnson County detectives “were notified that DNA was recovered from the murder weapon that matched the DNA of the suspect, Samuel Scarlett,” King said.

Blood found on Samuel Scarlett’s shoes was found to belong to his father, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Extensive investigation had already indicated that Samuel Scarlett was the likely shooter in these murders and the DNA evidence offered the Johnson County detectives additional confirmation of their suspicion,” King said in the release.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Samuel Scarlett on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. Johnson was already in jail. His bond has now been set at $1.5 million.