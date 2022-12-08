Son charged with murder after shooting father several times inside Douglas County house, police say

A Douglas County man is behind bars after shooting and killing his father, according to police.

Officers say they were called to a home on Carrington Pkwy. in Villa Rica just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

As they walked up to the house, Aaron Pope, 28, walked out of the house with a gun in his hand. Officers quickly detained him.

When they went into the house, they found Anthony Pope, 49, who had been shot several times. He was taken to nearby Tanner Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Aaron Pope, who was identified as the victim’s son, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail.

Investigators have not released any details on what led up to the deadly shooting.

