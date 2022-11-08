Son charged with murder after Springfield father shot to death

Nov. 8—A North Carolina man faces a felony charge of murder in connection after the fatal shooting of his Springfield father on Sunday night in his father's house.

Benjamin Votaw, 41, of Fayetteville, N.C., was arraigned on Monday morning and assigned a bond of $500,000, according to Clark County Municipal Court records.

As of Monday afternoon, he was listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

Kevin Votaw, 64, of Springfield, was killed in a shooting, the Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed on Monday.

The incident happened Sunday about 9 p.m. at 165 Willis Ave., according to a Springfield Police Division incident report. Willis Avenue is a street that runs north and south off East High Street.

The daughter of Kevin Votaw told dispatchers that her brother had called her to say he shot their father after he "pulled a gun" on her brother's girlfriend, according to the affidavit filed in municipal court Monday.

Benjamin Votaw was arrested early Monday morning after surrendering himself to officers, according to court records.

The younger Votaw, a U.S. Army veteran, was visiting his father to introduce him to his girlfriend, the affidavit said. They fled the scene in a black car after Benjamin Votaw fired shots, according to the affidavit.

A car recovered in the 2900 block of Selma Pike was connected to the shooting, a police official said.

The elder Votaw was found dead in his living room with an "unknown amount of gunshot wounds," according to the incident report.

Police did not find a firearm "anywhere near" the father while they were investigating his Willis Avenue house, according to the affidavit.

Bejamin Votaw told police in an interview at the Springfield headquarters that he was in fear for his girlfriend's life and acted "using force proportionate for what [he] needed to do," according to the affidavit.

Benjamin Votaw's girlfriend denied a police interview.

A large presence of Springfield police officers arrived at the scene Sunday night, and the small street was closed.

Story continues

Video posted to social media and from a neighboring house showed 10 police cruisers on the street with fire and EMS units also there.

A neighbor said he heard three shots fired, and a car fled the scene after.

Kevin Votaw was retired from Navistar, according to his Facebook page. More than a dozen friends had posted messages about him by Monday afternoon after news of his death circulated.