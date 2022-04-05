Son charged with second-degree murder in Cumberland County slaying of father

Police lights.

A dispute between father and son turned deadly late Monday in Cumberland County, officials said.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the 700 block of Manley Street at 10:46 p.m.

Jason Brian Albury, 56, was found unresponsive near his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His son, Brandon Patrick Sessoms, 33, was found with a self-inflicted wound, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sessoms underwent emergency surgery and has since been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detective Sgt. R. Brinkley at 910-677-5463 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

“The circumstances surrounding this homicide are under investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Military & crime editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Man charged with murder in Cumberland County slaying of father