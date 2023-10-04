Son of Charlotte Sena’s alleged kidnapper Craig Ross Jr. says his ‘disgusting’ dad should die

The son of the man accused of kidnapping 9-year-old Charlotte Sena from a state park last weekend says his dad should die.

“I couldn’t give a f–k if the dude dropped dead tomorrow,” said a man identified by TMZ as Joshua Ross when the outlet asked him about his father, Craig Ross Jr.

Shouting to a cameraman from inside a family home in Porter Corners, N.Y., Joshua Ross emphatically stated he wants nothing to do with the alleged kidnapper.

“He’s disgusting, he’s gross,” he said. “He should die. I couldn’t care less.”

Sena went missing Saturday while riding her bicycle during a family camping trip in Moreau Lake State Park. Following an exhaustive search, state police said Sena was found “safe and in good health” in the cabinet of a camper parked on a property belonging to the 46-year-old suspect’s mother.

Law enforcement became interested in Craig Ross, Jr. after allegedly finding his fingerprint on a ransom note placed inside the girl’s family’s mailbox in nearby Greenfield, roughly 40 miles north of Albany. The suspect isn’t a registered sex offender, according to police.

Cops told the Albany Times Union that Craig Ross Jr. was fingerprinted in 1999 following a DWI arrest. DNA from that incident was used to track him down. He’s currently being held on charges including kidnapping.

