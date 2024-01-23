Son of coach from popular Netflix docuseries ‘Cheer’ faces child porn charges

The son of the coach from the popular Netflix cheerleading documentary series “Cheer” has been charged with 10 counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography, according to court records.

William Austin Aldama, 27, was charged Jan. 18 in Navarro County, Texas according to the court documents.

William Aldama is the son of Monica Aldama, the coach that led the Navarro County Community College cheer team to multiple championships.

William Aldama, who lives in Dallas, is not the first person connected to the Netflix series to face child porn charges.

Jerry Harris, a member of the cheer squad who appeared on the show, was sentenced in 2022 to 12 years in prison for soliciting sexually explicit photos and sex from teenage boys, according to KDFW (Fox 4).