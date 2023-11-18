Son convicted for murdering dad with shovel, first responders ‘horrified by what they found’

Editor’s Note: This story includes graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington County jury found a man guilty of murdering his dad five years ago in the rural home they shared in Bethany, the district attorney’s office announced Friday.

Authorities say Shaun Edwin Maki, 53, became “violently angry” and attacked his 77-year-old father with a wooden shovel handle on March 1, 2018 – leaving him with a brain bleed and several broken bones.

Lower deck of Fremont Bridge closes after PPB assisted ‘woman in crisis’

Authorities say Maki did not call police until the following day. However, before he did, officials say he “took the time to clean the shovel and to drive to multiple stores to purchase his preferred type of beer.”

When he called 911, Maki told operators his father had hit himself with a stick. When asked why he waited so long to make the call, he said he was worried about the cost of an ambulance.

Maki’s dad was “in poor health, thin and frail, and suffering from the onset of dementia” at the time of the attack. First responders say they “were horrified by what they found” when they arrived and found him lying in a pool of his own blood.

LA Lakers evacuate Moda Center after man fired shot in nearby porta potty: Police

After spending two days in a coma at a local hospital, Maki’s father died from his injuries.

Maki was found guilty of murder, three counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.