🌱 Son Of Cop Shot + Mayor Jim Kenney's Irregular Heartbeat

Welcome back, Philadelphia! Let's get you started this Tuesday with everything you need to know going on in Philadelphia today.

First, today's weather:

Clouds giving way to some sun. High: 43 Low: 21.

Are you a local business owner or marketer in Philadelphia? We love connecting local businesses with our amazing readers. Learn more about how it works.

Here are the top four stories today in Philadelphia:

The 23-year-old son of a Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed during a robbery early Monday morning. The shooting occurred around 4:40 AM as the victim got out of his car at the 1400 block of West Allegheny Avenue. The victim was student Hyram Hill who was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later. (WPVI-TV) On Tuesday Mayor Jim Kenney will undergo a procedure to fix an irregular heartbeat. The mayor's office said the procedure is minimally invasive, but Mayor Kenney will be under anesthesia. He will be out for two days and is expected to return to work on Thursday.(CBS Philly) A 15 year old boy was shot in the arm near Temple University on Monday. The shooting occurred near 15th St in Susquehanna around 3:00 PM. There is no indication as to why the shooting occurred and there have been no arrests.(CBS Philly) COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive tests are declining in Philadelphia. Over the last two weeks, the rate at which Philadelphians tested positive for the virus declined to 11.8%. Hospitalizations are seeing a decline for the first time since mid-November. (Philadelphia Patch)





Today in Philadelphia:

Harriet Tubman, An Introductory Timeline At Wofford Sculpture Studio (All Day)

VisionForward: Seat at the Table At Kimmel Cultural Campus (10:00 AM)

Flavors of Philly Food Tour At One Liberty Place (1:30PM)

From my notebook:

Working together, the City of Philadelphi a can keep our children safe from accidental shootings in the home. Follow these tips for storing guns safely in your home and keep your family safe. ➡️ https://bit.ly/3IlHI5V" (Facebook)

Register for Pre-K for the 2022-2023 school year at in-person event this week. Learn more: https://bit.ly/3d4IXGA" (Facebook)

Join Mayor Jim Kenney and members of his team for an upcoming virtual meeting to learn more about the budget and have your voice heard. 🗓️ Thursday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. 👉https://bit.ly/354TC5U" (Facebook)

Story continues





More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Make & Take: Create a Leather Journal (January 29)

Add your event

Gigs & services:

Housing:

Looking For Rental $1500.+or- More or Less (Details)

Add your listing

Job listings:

Front of House Manager - Theatre Horizon $30/hr (Details)

Add your job listing

Loving the Philadelphia Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Tuesday! I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow morning with your next update.

— Dan Casarella

About me: Dan Casarella is a writer, podcast producer, and small business development specialist who formerly worked in late-night television. He’s produced many talk segments, including with President Joe Biden, Kobe Bryant, and Chadwick Boseman. Dan studied Media Studies and Production at Temple University. He also enjoys running, painting, and the highs and lows of Philadelphia’s sports teams.

This article originally appeared on the Philadelphia Patch