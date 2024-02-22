Son copies someone else’s lottery numbers for his mom — and she wins big in Maryland

A Maryland mother sent her son out to go play her lottery numbers — but he had something else in mind.

The Brandywine resident’s son tried out a different winning strategy on his most recent lottery run by taking a peek at someone else’s Pick 5 ticket, according to a Feb. 22 Maryland Lottery news release. Then, he decided to copy those numbers and play them for his mom, lottery officials said.

That decision would end up winning his mother a lot of money.

His mother was at the doctor’s office later that day when she went to check the winning numbers on her phone app, according to lottery officials. The 68-year-old couldn’t believe what she saw: she had just won $50,000, lottery officials said.

“This is much needed relief money,” she told lottery officials.

The big win was so thrilling that the woman needed to calm down before leaving the doctor’s office and driving home, according to lottery officials.

She plans to use her winnings to pay off some of her bills and make improvements to her home, lottery officials said.

Brandywine is about 25 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

