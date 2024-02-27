Son of death-row convicted killer charged with child pornography, FDLE says

The son of a convicted killer sentenced to death was arrested at a North Fort Myers tent on child pornography charges, authorities say.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested Zachary Kane Zieler, 32, of North Fort Myers, on 10 felony counts of possession of child sexual assault material.

He's the son of Joseph Zieler, who last year was sentenced to death in the 1990 murders of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and Lisa Story, 32.

Authorities said they began their investigation on Dec. 24, 2023, when agents identified a peer-to-peer platform user offering files suspected to be child sexual abuse material.

Authorities said they identified an address where Zachary Zieler was residing.

On Feb. 12, FDLE agents, with assistance from the Lee County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the residence where Zachary Zieler was living. In his bedroom, agents seized several electronic devices for later forensic analysis, records show.

A week later, a preliminary forensic review of the evidence revealed multiple files depicting children, some younger than 5 years old, being sexually abused. The FDLE Fort Myers Cyber Crimes Squad investigated.

Convicted murderer Joseph Zieler displays his teeth displaying letters with what appeared to be a word written on them during a motion hearing on Monday, June 26, 2023. Zieler was convicted in the murders of Robin Cornell, 11, and Lisa Story.

On Feb. 26, Zachary Zieler was located living in a tent in the woods of a residential neighborhood, where agents arrested him.

The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution. Zachary Zieler remained in custody Tuesday afternoon on $100,000 bond.

He's next due in court April 1 for his arraignment.

