Son drenches 72-year-old mom in gasoline and sets her on fire, NC police say

A man killed his mother after dousing her in gasoline and burning her alive on Monday, Aug. 22, North Carolina police say.

At about 10:39 a.m., Winston-Salem officers arrived to Lyons Street in response to reports that someone had been set on fire, according to a news release.

Cops found Joanna Parker, 72, ablaze on the porch of her home. They say her son, 48-year-old James Parker, drenched her in gasoline and set her on fire because he was upset with her.

Police were able to extinguish the flames and take her to a hospital, according to the release, but she died of her injuries. James Parker has been arrested and charged with murder.

This is the 22nd homicide in Winston-Salem this year. The investigation is ongoing, and officials ask anyone with information to call them at 336-773-7700.

Winston-Salem is about 80 miles northeast of Charlotte.

