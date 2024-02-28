Son faces new charges in shooting of Montgomery judge Johnny Hardwick

The son of a prominent Montgomery County circuit judge is facing additional charges in the weekend attack that left his father seriously injured.

Khalfani Ahmed Hardwick, 36, of Montgomery, faces attempted murder charges in the stabbing and shooting of his father, Johnny Hardwick, court records show. The younger Hardwick was originally charged with domestic violence assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm, records show.

The additional charge came after his initial court appearance Tuesday.

Johnny Hardwick is presiding judge for the 15th Judicial Circuit, which covers Montgomery County. All other circuit judges in Montgomery County have recused themselves in the case. Retired Autauga County circuit judge Ben Fuller has been appointed to handle the case, records show.

Fuller deemed Hardwick as being indigent, which means an attorney will be appointed to represent him. Court records did not show Wednesday if an attorney has been appointed.

Judge Johnny Hardwick at the Alabama State University campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday January 29, 2021.

Khalfani Hardwick is accused of attacking his father at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Hardwick home in Montgomery County, according to court documents. Hardwick allegedly stabbed his father several times before shooting him in the face, records show.

He was in the Montgomery County Detention Facility Wednesday morning under bonds totaling $75,000, jail records show.

Hardwick remains in the hospital with serious injuries. The family has not given an update about his condition.

Johnny Hardwick is an alumnus of Alabama State University. He has served as a circuit judge since 2001. He is from Montgomery and also serves as the president of the Alabama Association of Circuit Court Judges.

Khalfani Hardwick previously stood trial for attempted murder. He eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and did not serve prison time in that 2014 case.

