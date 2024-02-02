Son of Fanjul sugar family facing domestic violence charge after woman beaten at his home

PALM BEACH — A 38-year-old man with ties to the Fanjul family of Florida Crystals fame is facing multiple criminal charges following an altercation at his Palm Beach home this week that left a woman with injuries to her head, face, neck, hands, wrists and back, police said.

Alexander Nicholas Fanjul is free on $180,000 bond after officers arrested him on Monday, Jan. 29, on charges that include domestic battery by strangulation, robbery, false imprisonment and cocaine possession.

Fanjul, who goes by "Nico," is the eldest son of Alexander Fanjul Sr., a director and senior vice president of Florida Crystals. The West Palm Beach-based company is one of the largest producers of sugar in the southeast region of the U.S. Nico Fanjul is not an employee of Florida Crystals, the company said Wednesday.

An attorney who represented the younger Fanjul during a hearing Tuesday at the Palm Beach County Jail declined to comment beyond saying that Fanjul denies the allegations.

During the hearing, Circuit Judge Donald Hafele ordered that he refrain from using nonprescribed drugs and contacting his accuser, and that he surrender any firearms to the Palm Beach Police Department. He bonded out of custody that afternoon, jail records show.

Palm Beach police: Anger over restaurant seating preceded Fanjul domestic incident

According to an arrest report, a Palm Beach officer responded at about 11 p.m. Sunday to a noise complaint at Fanjul's residence on El Dorado Lane, just south of Palm Beach Country Club on the island's north end, and heard a woman screaming. The officer saw that the front gate and door were open and approached the residence.

At the door, the officer reported seeing Fanjul inside standing over a woman who was curled up on the floor in a fetal position, according to the arrest report. The Palm Beach Post is not naming the woman.

The officer entered the home and separated both parties. The report said the woman told the officer Fanjul physically assaulted her and that she thought she was going to die.

According to the arrest report, the woman said she and Fanjul had known each other for several months and were having dinner Sunday evening at at the Flagler Steakhouse in Palm Beach when Fanjul became upset about being seated near a gay couple.

The woman said Fanjul voiced his frustration throughout dinner, becoming increasingly irate. After eating, the couple returned to Fanjul's home, where Fanjul continued to speak about his frustration with the restaurant.

The woman said she and Fanjul were in his front yard when she asked him to drop the subject. She alleged that Fanjul then punched her in the face with a closed fist. She alleged that Fanjul repeatedly kneed her in the face, forcibly removed her purse and cellphone, and dragged her into the home to prevent her either from escaping or calling for help.

The arrest report did not indicate whether Fanjul gave a statement.

Police arrested him after determining that he was the primary aggressor. While searching him, an envelope found in Fanjul's wallet contained a powdery substance that was believed to be cocaine, police said.

Nearly a decade ago, Nico Fanjul made national headlines while he was dating Tinsley Mortimer, who was featured on the Bravo reality TV series "The Real Housewives of New York City."

A 2017 article in People magazine alleged the two had a volatile relationship. Mortimer once was arrested for trespassing at Fanjul's Palm Beach home in April 2016.

Authorities dropped the charges. Fanjul declined to comment for the People story.

