Son fatally shoots mom’s abusive beau in Queens apartment, then flees: sources

A young man fed up over the repeated beatings of his mother by her boyfriend fatally shot him in their Queens apartment Tuesday night, police sources said.

Cops arrived at the Pomonok Houses on Parsons Blvd. at 65th Ave. about 7:20 p.m. to find a 47-year-old man shot in the head and chest in a fourth-floor apartment. Medics took him to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

“He deserved it. He was always beating on that woman. He was drinking every day and putting his hands on her and her son,” a family friend who lives downstairs charged. “There were two shots, and then the police came knocking.”

The mother needs a walker to get around, the downstairs neighbor said.

Police sources said the woman’s 21-year-old son remained at large.

Cops responded to a past domestic incident between the mother and her boyfriend in 2018, sources said.

It wasn’t clear if the son interrupted an assault on his mother when he shot the man, or if he’d just had enough of the abuse, police sources said.

Police didn’t immediately release the names of the victim or the suspected shooter.