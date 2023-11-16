Son finds 79-year-old mother dead in bayou with mysterious bite marks, Texas cops say

Officials in Texas are investigating after they say a 79-year-old woman’s body was found in a bayou near her home, news outlets report.

Sau Nguyen went out for her morning walk on Nov. 15 in Houston, family said, according to KTRK.

When she didn’t return home, her family became worried, KIAH reported.

Nguyen’s son went out looking for her, KHOU reported. That’s when he saw her body.

“I was — I was shocked, man. Shocked. Just saw her in the water. I had to jump down. I recognized her — ‘It’s my mom,’” Uan Nguyen told KTRK. “She’s a beautiful woman, beautiful mom. That’s it. I’m not going to see her again. I will miss her.”

Sau Nguyen’s body was found facedown in a bayou behind a home, officials said, according to KRIV.

Her body had apparent bites on it, KIAH reported. Officials were seen taking custody of several dogs at a nearby home.

However, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KTRK there was no evidence that Sau Nguyen had been attacked by dogs and said a “death investigation” is underway.

A cause of death will be determined once an autopsy is done, KRIV reported.

