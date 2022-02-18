Son finds his mom’s body after she vanished for days in Washington, police say

A Washington woman left her house and never returned. Days later, her son found her body, police told news outlets.

Terrie Berglund-Dallman, a 61-year-old from West Valley, walked away from her home without her ID or cell phone, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was last seen by neighbors on Friday, Feb. 11, and her caregiver had not seen her in six days, the sheriff’s office said Monday, Feb. 14. Family members told the sheriff’s office that Berglund-Dallman had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

For days, search and rescue officials searched for Berglund-Dallman. Her two sons helped rescuers search her home and the surrounding property on Feb. 14.

The team also used a drone to search beyond the property. They found footprints about 2 miles from the home that led into the foothills, police said.

Two days later, rescuers found a sweatshirt.

“We continued searching the foothills north and were able to find the sweatshirt she was wearing,” police said on Facebook. “It appears she made it over the ridge.”

After days of scouring the area, her body was found on Thursday, Feb. 17, six days after she was last seen, police said.

Her son found the body, according to KIMA. The body was found in a remote part of the county, according to KAPP.

“The coroner said the cause of death is environmental exposure,” the sheriff’s office said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time.”

Non-verbal child found alone at night in Ohio. Police are searching for his family

73-year-old man who vanished from California hike as snow fell is found safe, cops say

Stranded in snow, woman calls 911 for help — and vanishes, Colorado cops say